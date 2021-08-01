Bigg Boss OTT: Makers Release New Contestant Promo, Is Karan Nath The 2nd Confirmed Contestant Of The Show?

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already started creating a lot of buzz on social media. The makers of the controversial reality show are leaving no stone unturned to drum up excitement among the viewers for the Karan Johar hosted show.

Recently, they revealed the first contestant of the show and it was none other than singer Neha Bhasin. Now, they have released a new promo, hinting at the entry of the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT.

The makers have shared a sneak peek of the new contestant and speculations are rife that it is actor Karan Nath who is entering the BB house. According to a SpotboyE report, the second confirmed contestant of the season is the Bollywood actor, who shot to fame with his movie Yeh Dil Aashiqana. Karan Nath has also appeared in films like Paagalpan, Zabardast, LOC: Kargil and Guns of Banaras among others.

The Bigg Boss team shared the promo on Voot’s official social media accounts and wrote, “Over The Top! Sensational! Here’s revealing the second confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT house @Voot @VootSelect #KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT.” However, it must be noted that no official statement has been released from the makers yet. Check out the promo below:

Bigg Boss OTT hosted by director Karan Johar will air on Voot Select for the first six weeks. After the completion of its digital tenure, the show will move on to Colors TV with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss. Some reports also suggest that a few popular contestants from the OTT house will get a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.