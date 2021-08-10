Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Comments On Bhojpuri Diva Akshara Singh’s Occupation; Millind Gaba Schools Her

Bigg Boss OTT is catching everyone's attention on the internet, as the contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to give 'Over The Top' drama. In the latest episode, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal engaged in an ugly verbal spat. And on the other hand, Moose Jattana is also grabbing eyeballs with her sarcastic comments.

In the latest episode, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh was seen in tears after Muskaan aka Moose Jattana commented on her occupation. While having dinner, Akshara interacted with Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal and others. The Bhojpuri diva told them that she was very friendly with Moose, but now she will maintain a distance from her.

When Millind Gaba asked the reason, Akshara Singh replied, "I casually asked her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Millind) for dinner and then she said, "Gabe mere g**nd main hai." The actress felt very bad. Moreover, she also said that Moose commented on her work in the Bhojpuri cinema. Akshara broke down in tears and said, "She has no right to comment on my occupation. I earn my bread and butter because of the Bhojpuri industry. That's my profession. You make me do anything with love I will do. But don't talk like that."

On the other hand, Millind Gaba gets angry and called Moose Jattana. He schooled her for insensitive comments about him and Akshara. Moose refused to apologise and said that her comment was not sexual or disrespectful, she meant it in a joking tone. On this, Millind says that such jokes are not appreciated.

Ridhima Pandit and Divya Agarwal try to console Akshara Singh. Later, Moose tried to talk to Akshara and Millind, but they ignore her. Looks like, the Bigg Boss OTT game is getting intense from day 1 itself. Let's see what happens next!