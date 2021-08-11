Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Is Bisexual; Says ‘I Am More Attracted To Boys’

Bigg Boss OTT is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The last couple of episodes have already set the internet on fire. However, the live feed of Bigg Boss OTT has even more masala. Recently, in a live feed, Muskaan Jattana aka-Moose revealed that she is bisexual.

During the conversation with Pratik Sehajpal, the influencer revealed her sexual orientation. When Pratik asked about her sexual preferences, Moose Jattana said that she is bisexual. The Bigg Boss OTT fame said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." The diva also revealed that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong bond.

Pratik Sehajpal and Moose Jattana are sharing a close bond of friendship inside the house. For the unversed, the Love School 3 fame has already caught everyone's attention with his aggressive behaviour inside the house. On the other hand, Moose had a heated argument with Millind Gaba over her below-the-belt comment about him.

Apart from that, she had also commented on Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's occupation. When Millind asked her to apologise, she refused to do it. She is right now sharing a good rapport with Nishant Bhat, Urfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Hence, it would be interesting to see how she performs on the show in the upcoming days.

Talking about the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal had a heated argument with Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Karan Nath. Looks like, the house has been divided into two groups i.e., Pratik and Shamita. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss OTT updates!