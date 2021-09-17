Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Credits Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal & Raqesh Bapat For Being Her Bed Rock

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT saw contestant Neha Bhasin being evicted from the show just two days before the finale. Now the singer took to her social media handle to share her first post after her mid-week eviction. The post was dedicated to her co-contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal and Raqesh Bapat who had become her close friends from the show.

Talking about the same, Neha Bhasin shared three stills from the show wherein she can be hugging Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehejpal and Raqesh Bapat respectively. The 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer shared an emotional message along with the same. She captioned the same stating, "I didn't lose a trophy, I rather gained friends like family. Thank you @shamitashetty_official @pratiksehajpal and @raqeshbapat for being my bed rock in the show. I will forever be grateful for Bigg Boss OTT who gave me an opportunity to showcase my strength, my weaknesses, my vulnerability and all things that make me ME. Words fall short to describe the experience while living this journey. Most importantly I want to thank my fans for the tremendous love and support that was showered on me. Love you all and see you on screens super soon. Need your love more than ever now." Take a look at her post.

Neha Bhasin was eliminated from the show late at night in the form of a shocking mid-week eviction. The 'Dhunki Laage' singer was in the bottom two along with Raqesh Bapat. Her eviction had especially left Pratik Sehejpal heartbroken. The singer had grabbed several eyeballs on the show for her closeness to Pratik and her rivalry with contestants like Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana.

One of the fans also commented on Neha Bhasin's post and wrote, "Dear Neha. Thank you for being the rarest and truest contestant in bb history. Your wisdom talks and mischief and joy and vivacious banter lit up our lives, your exceptional personality stood out, made us as viewers relive the bond we have with our friends. Thank you for being the daily joy in our lives through your journey many of us who have depression have learned to relive and laugh again and connect with our friends. Thanks for bringing out the child in us and making us revalue bonds and relive again. Tc and God bless."