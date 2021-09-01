Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin’s Husband Sameeruddin Opens Up On His Wife’s Closeness With Pratik Sehajpal

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen getting closer to each other. Let us tell you, the singer Neha is already married to music composer Sameeruddin. Her over-friendly gesture with Pratik Sehajpal didn't go down well with netizens as they started trolling her for the same on social media. Apart from that, Twitterati also slammed Neha Bhasin for being unfaithful to her old connection, Millind Gaba.

Amidst all, Neha Bhasin's musician-husband Sameeruddin opened up about his wife's closeness with Pratik Sehajpal inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. In an interview with Spotboye, he said that he is liking her connection with Pratik. Sameeruddin said, "Haha! Yes, I do! The constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other just like a bunch of school kids, in fact even today when she meets her school buddies, she is exactly like this! on the other hand, they both can give each other candid perspective, calm each other down, point out when they may be wrong and can have a mature heart-to-heart talk. It almost feels like they know each other for long."

Sameeruddin also said that he is enjoying her game. In the first week, he was happy to see her calm and composed. After that, he started worrying about Neha as she found her bearings. He considers her a fighter. Moreover, when asked about her decision of choosing Pratik over Millind, he said that it was Pratik who chose Neha. Sameeruddin said, "When Prateek broke her 'connection' and connected with Neha, I felt as they are both firebrands and equals in every aspect, it was a good thing they connected and the result is apparent as she is calmer, focused and more aware of what's going on around her."

Talking about their marriage, Neha Bhasin and Sameeruddin got married on October 23, 2016, in Tuscany, Italy. The singer has sung many popular songs in the Indian film industry. Currently, she is sharing a great bond with Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.