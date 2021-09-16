Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Is Evicted, Nishant Bhatt Lashes Out On Raqesh Bapat

Ahead
of
the
finale,
Bigg
Boss
gave
an
opportunity
for
the
contestants
to
speak
their
heart
out
and
put
their
opinion
in
front
of
the
viewers.
Bigg
Boss
announced
a
Debate
task
for
contestants
between
two
housemates
to
speak
their
view
on
why
they
should
win
this
season
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
why
the
viewers
should
vote
for
them?
The
first
round
was
between
Shamita
and
Nishant
Bhatt
and
both
housemates
got
an
equal
number
of
votes.
While
on
the
other
hand,
the
second
round
was
between
Divya
and
Shamita,
two
of
the
strongest
ladies
in
the
house
came
against
each
other
to
speak
their
opinion.
But
there's
a
twist
here,
Raqesh
did
not
want
to
be
in
a
bad
spot
and
did
not
vote
for
any
of
the
contestant
and
played
safe
for
the
second
and
the
third
round.
Later,
Bigg
Boss
called
off
the
task
as
the
contestants
were
not
adhering
to
the
rules
for
the
task.
That
apart,
the
day
saw
a
lot
of
fights
and
drama
between
the
contestants
as
some
issues
from
the
past
were
brought
up
again
such
as
Neha's
lingerie
and
hygiene
issues
between
the
contestants.
Later,
a
sudden
eviction
took
place,
and
Neha
Bhasin
was
eliminated
from
the
show.
Thus,
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
house
will
be
left
with
5
contestants.
What
more
surprises
will
these
final
days
witness...
