Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Kisses Ridhima Pandit On Her Lips

The ongoing task in the Bigg Boss OTT is getting hotter and wilder. For the unversed, the housemates have been divided into two groups - Raqesh and Pratik's group! Raqesh's team have Neha Bhasin-Millind Gaba, Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan and Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty. On the other hand, the Pratik team have him-Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana and Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath.

According to the challenge, each team's jodis will stand like a statue, and other team members have to distract them from that position. In the first round, team Raqesh Bapat's members were annoyed by Pratik Sehajpal's team members. But now, the Tum Bin actor's team has not left any stone unturned to win the task.

In the live feed, Neha Bhasin, who is a part of Raqesh's team has seen kissing Ridhima Pandit during the task. Apparently, Ridhima was standing with Karan Nath like a statue, Neha came closer to her and started licking her hand first. Later, she kissed her lips. Looks like, the 'Over The Top' quotient is breaking the internet.

Yesterday, Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit had engaged in a war of words, when Ridhima poured antiseptic on Divya. The Ace Of Space winner got angry and abused her for the same. Later, the duo sorted their issues. On the other hand, Akshara Singh was also seen showing her angry side during the task. Well, after all this drama, it would be interesting to see how Karan Johar would react to such actions in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Stay tuned for more updates!