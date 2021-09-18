Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Says ‘My Husband Has Strictly Told Me To Stay Away From Divya Agarwal’

Singer Neha Bhasin recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house ahead of its grand finale. For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be held today (September 18, 2021) in Mumbai. Hosted by Karan Johar, the mega event will also be attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and others.

Coming back to Neha Bhasin, the singer had a friendly equation with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. However, she had a lot of issues and arguments with Divya Agarwal. After her eviction, Neha said that she doesn't want to resolve her issues with Divya. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Bhasin said, "No, it's never going to be resolved. My husband has strictly told me to stay away from her, so I would love to follow that advice. I think my instincts were right about her, and that's a relationship that will never be right."

"I have always maintained one thing - I have never had armies of fans like that, but I have always had lovers, supporters, people who think like me - like a world of my own. All those people have come out in large numbers...told me that I was the most entertaining person on the show, which makes me very happy because I am an entertainer. They have also said that since I have left, the house has actually become dull. They have also said stuff like I am a rare contestant who made real friendships, which they have rarely seen in the Bigg Boss house. This is what I wanted," Neha Bhasin added.

After her eviction, Neha Bhasin has urged people to vote for Pratik Sehajpal as he was her connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Neha's closeness had become a very hot topic of discussion on social media. Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT grand finale, finalists - Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat are competing against each other to bag the winner's trophy.