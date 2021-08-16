Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Praise Karan Johar’s Hosting Skills; Call Him ‘Straightforward’ And ‘Fantastic’

Within days of Bigg Boss OTT streaming online for the first time in history, the country's biggest filmmaker, Karan Johar, who's hosting the country's biggest reality show, has got the audiences hooked. From the moment the show kicked off last Sunday, 8th August, the ace filmmaker has been acing the show in his trademark OTT style.

Netizens are all praise for KJo with the way he's anchoring the show, calling him a straightforward and fair host who doesn't mince words when taking the class of the contestants most appropriately.

Post the Sunday Ka Vaar episode last evening, Twitterati came out in support of their favourite host. While one posted: "Karan Johar did a very fair hosting... And whatever KJo said about #ShamitaShetty, I have the same opinion," another observed, "I love how Karan Johar knows A to Z of what happened and every bit of every issue. This is his first SKW (Sunday Ka Vaar) and I love his wit and how he is showing the mirror to the people. Bang on! Great choice of host @voot #BiggBossOTT."

If that's not enough, some even called him 'Hurricane Karan' for his sharp handling of the housemates and giving them a reality check with his blunt candour.

This is just the beginning as it was only KJo's first Sunday Ka Vaar. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to the friendly hosts fiery takes in the coming weeks as the show progresses, on their mobile devices, before it is telecast on Colors.

So what are you waiting for? Catch Bigg Boss OTT 24x7 with daily episodes Monday through Sunday at 7 pm exclusively on Voot.