Bigg Boss OTT: NEW PROMO! Karan Johar Reveals Show Will Be BOLDER & CRAZIER; Read More Details

Bigg Boss has gone digital! Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on Voot for six weeks and will be hosted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. The USP is that for the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy direct and deeper engagement, connection and indulgence that's happening in the house through just a click.

A lot of new things are going to happen on the show this time! As per the latest promo, the show is going to be bolder and crazier than all the previous seasons so far. And if that's not enough, the kind of tasks the contestants will be given will be talked about in the days to come!

Insiders reveal that while there will be lots of drama, entertainment, and emotions; the bar will be raised by a few notches with show's over-the-top ideas. Isn't it exciting?

The promo starts off with Salman Khan telling that it will be banned on TV and then the focus shifts to Karan Johar, who shares few ideas about the show at the meeting conference that surprises everyone

In the video, KJo is seen showing an image which is blurred (censored) and reveals that the contestants will be wearing such clothes. He also shows another image (in which a couple is seen doing an intimate task) and tells that they will be giving such tasks!

Interestingly, the common man will have uncommon powers and will decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT House inmates. Karan reveals in the promo that the punishments will be given by us- the audiences! One of them at the conference tells that it is crazy. Inviting audiences for the exciting times ahead, Karan signs off saying, "Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke maze loot... First time 24x7 only on Voot."

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar said, "Being a fan of the show, I'm excited about the new elements we've introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I'm eagerly waiting to see the viewers' participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I'm also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants."