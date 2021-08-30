Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma To Enter The House On September 1; Netizens React

Bigg Boss OTT is catching everyone's attention with its super entertaining activities and contestants inside the house. Last week, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the house show for pushing Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. Ever since the actor was removed from the show, netizens started slamming makers for eliminating him. And now, reports suggest that TV actress Nia Sharma will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar.

A screenshot from the Bigg Boss OTT live feed is going viral on social media, in which a promo slate can be seen stating that Nia Sharma will enter the Bigg Boss house on September 1. The ticker plate reads, "Bigg Boss OTT ghar mein ab baazi paltegi jab hogi ek toofani entry jo badal degi ghar ka poora game! Kya Nia Sharma Bigg Boss ke ghar mein machaegi tabahi? Entering the house on 1st September."

The picture is going viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm to see her in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Let's have a look at the netizens' reaction on Twitter.

Currently, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and Divya Agarwal are inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.