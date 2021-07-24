Bigg Boss OTT: Not Sidharth Shukla But Karan Johar Will Be Hosting The Show

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a huge buzz since a long time. As revealed earlier, before its television premiere, Bigg Boss will be aired on OTT platform. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT makers had released a promo that featured Salman Khan, who revealed that this time Bigg Boss will be will be so crazy and over-the-top that it will be banned on TV.

It was said that several popular celebrities were approached to host the show and rumours also suggested that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, there were a strong buzz that Bigg Boss 14 winner Sidharth Shukla will be hosting the OTT version. However, now, as per IANS report, Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT.

Karan Johar was quoted by IANS as saying, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be over-the-top."

He further added, "Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"

Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks. Apparently, the digital version will have only commoners, and post six weeks, only those commoners, who impressed viewers will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, which will have celebrities. Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan.

(With IANS Inputs)