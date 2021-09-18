    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss OTT Poll Result: Audiences Declare Pratik Sehajpal Bigg Boss OTT Winner

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will be held today (September 18). The Karan Johar hosted show started off with 12 celebrity contestants. After shocking mid-week elimination of Neha Bhasin, only 5 contestants have managed to make it to the finale and those are- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat.

      Filmibeat recently shared a poll on Twitter account and asked netizens as to who do they want to win the show, and Pratik Sehajpal came out as a clear winner with large margin of votes.

      Pratik Sehajpal

      We asked audience who will win Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The options were: 1. Pratik Sehajpal 2. Divya Agarwal 3. Shamita Shetty 4. Raqesh Or Nishant.

      Bigg Boss OTT Poll Result

      While Pratik and Divya were leading initially, at the end, Pratik won the poll with 51.7% votes and Divya got 38.1% votes. Shamita Shetty received 8.1% votes and Raqesh or Nishant got 2.1% votes.
      Bigg Boss OTT

      Many audiences commented in favour of Pratik and some of them wanted Divya to win. Only very few commented in favour of Shamita. Take a look at a few comments!

      @Roopamyadav15: #Pratiksehajpal is clear winner...

      Logicalmillenial: Pratik had it all. Fun , fights , true emotion , real loved him from day 1 ...He lived a life inside unlike others that were simply playing the game.

      @tequi7a: he deserves the trophy Pratik Sehajpal.

      @BigBoss64126410: People's Winner is #DivyaAgarwal But for Karan Johar #ShamitaShetty is the winner.

      Leyla Heather: #PratikSehajpal is the only deserving winner Of BBOTT ♡♡.

      Roshney: Divya is the only winner. #DivyaAgarwal #DivyaisTheOTTBoss.

      Upendra Sood: Divya must win.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:43 [IST]
      X