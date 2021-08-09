Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal & Divya Agarwal Fight Over Vessels’ Cleaning

Bigg Boss OTT kickstarted yesterday (August 8, 2021) with a bang. Hosted by Karan Johar, the grand premiere caught everyone's attention with its 'Over The Top' quotient and contestants. Contestant Pratik Sehajpal created havoc on stage by showing his aggressive nature and even engaged in war words with Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed and many others.

On day 1, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal engaged in a heated argument over vessels' cleaning. For the unversed, Pratik is a connection of Akshara Singh, and they have been handling the chopping and cooking department. However, the Love School 3 fame gets upset with housemates as they have to clean vessels as well.

On the other hand, Divya Agarwal, who is already nominated in the first week for getting a connection, has been helping everyone in their work. Divya says that she is enjoying bathroom cleaning. Then, Pratik Sehajpal enters the bathroom area and tells Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and others to clean the vessels. He orders Divya to clean the vessels that were kept in the sink.

After that, Divya Agarwal gets angry and lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal for his tone. She later asks him to stay away from her and not to talk to her. On the other hand, Pratik also gets aggressive and engages in a heated war of words. Notably, the duo abuses each other a lot. Karan Nath intervenes and says that he will clean the vessels.

Looks like the Bigg Boss OTT's first season is going to be memorable for all, as the contestants have already started their 'Over The Top' drama from day 1. Stay tuned for more BB OTT updates!