Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal Is Taking Over The Show Already? Netizens Call Him A ‘Game Changer’

Netizens’ View Change On Pratik!

However, slowly their views have been changing. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss OTT have been watching the show carefully and they feel Pratik is not wrong! A few of them also pointed that Divya is faking her fight with Pratik. Also, they feel that he performed the very first task ‘Live Night', wherein the contestants have to take turn to entertain the audience, well. They called him entertainer and an interesting contestant. Is he taking over the show already? It's early to say that, but netizens feel so! Take a look at a few tweets.

YuvRaj & Mimi

YuvRaj: Everyone's opinion is changing towards #pratiksehajpal 🔥 Just wait and watch he is ruling the ❤ soon #BiggBossOTT #biggboss15.

Mimi Hyun: #PratikSehajpal already taking over the show... he is aggressive but not batameez.

Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Impressed With Karan Johar's Hosting, But Miss Salman; Find Pratik Irritating

Tanu & VsAi

Tanushukla04: #PratikSehajpal atleast tried to entertain #DivyaAgarwal did nothing except fighting #BiggBossOTT.

VsAI: #DivyaAgarwal is intentionally picking up fights with #PratikSehajpal. There was space on the other side to cook.

Siddesh & Madhuswini

Siddesh Salunke: I don't know #PratikSehajpal earlier I feel he is little aggressive but he is an OTT contestant for sure!! High pitch low pitch high tempo low tempo ! Wow ! What an interesting content It was for the task.

Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal Calls His Ex Pavitra Punia Psychotic & Aggressive; Actress Breaks Her Silence

@madhuswini: "Just finished watching #BiggBossOTT and this one #PratikSehajpal is going to be the game changer. no wonder. Every year the person that everyone dislikes becomes the person I like. So here it is. I like his attitude. Let's see.

@Chalo_Cjalainnn

"Bhai yeh kya ho raha hai ghar mein. 😭😂Right now the only sensible contestants r #RidhimaPandit & #RaqeshBapat. Also #PratikSehajpal knows how to play the game. All cameras are on him, even if some dont like him. But ziada din same chala to bore ho jayn gy log. 🧐 And what the hell "Mujhse popularity mill rahi hai tumko" ? Both of them are on same platform and Abhi tou ek din hi hue hai show ko."

Hasan Khan

"#PratikSehajpal is BiggBoss material. He will definitely be on camera every time. You can either call this talent or planning but wohi nazar aaye ga screen par. Usko pyar karo warna bardasht karo but dekhna toh paday ga."