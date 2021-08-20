Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's Friend Pankit Comes Out In Support Of Him; Comments On KJo's 'Spineless' Remark

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT have been successful in grabbing all the attention of viewers. From Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal's fights to Sunday Ka Vaar Karan Johar's episode, almost everything about the show has been hitting the headlines. Currently, in the house, contestants are trying their best to perform well in order to avoid eviction. While a few are successful in the same, some of them are finding it difficult to cope with the situations in the house and are having a meltdown. Raqesh Bapat is the one among them! In the last weekend episode, host Karan Johar called him spineless, after which housemate Pratik has repeatedly been calling him spineless. Raqesh, who was hurt, had an emotional breakdown and said, "I am a son of a soldier, I don't get into unnecessary fights." He was also missing his father, especially during his difficult moments in house.

Recently, his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra came out in support of the actor. Now, his co-actor and friend Pankit Thakker has shown his support.

Pankit, who is currently seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, said that Raqesh is a sensitive and emotional person and his personality doesn't fit Bigg Boss. He also said that his friend is not spineless and Karan Johar might have told this to push the actor.

About Raqesh, Pankit was quoted by TOI as saying, "Raqesh is a very sensitive and an emotional person, his personality is actually not fit for the Bigg Boss game. He was offered the show earlier as well, but he never took it up. This time he decided to give it a shot. About the current situation, I think Pratik Sehajpal is overdoing it and saying unnecessary things."

Regarding KJo calling Raqesh spineless, he said, "Raqesh is not spineless. According to me, Karan Johar is a very smart host and he is pushing Raqesh so that he comes out of his comfort zone and grabs the bull by its horns. In a way, Karan Johar is helping my friend so that he gives his best. I am sure he will be thankful to Karan after all this is over."

Further, he said that Raqesh is not a person who gets into an argument or a fight without a reason, but he feels that he has to change that during his stay in the house to remain in the game and win the show.

He added that his Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant co-star is a mature person, which will help him. He concluded by saying that Raqesh is a senior actor and Pratik should think before saying things.