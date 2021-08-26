Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up To Shamita Shetty About His Divorce From Ridhi Dogra, His Anxiety Issues

Bigg Boss OTT commenced on August 8 with a never-before-seen theme, where the contestants had to enter the house in pairs of two (connections) and survive inside the house together. During the premiere of the controversial reality show, Shamita Shetty chose Raqesh Bapat as her connection. Even though the duo went through a rough patch as a “connection” in the first week, they have now sorted out their difference and have forged a strong bond on the show.

In a recent conversation, Raqesh also opened up to Shamita about his divorce from actress Ridhi Dogra, his anxiety issues, among other things. The duo was recently involved in an argument after a task and was seen trying to bury the hatchet in the garden area. Raqesh then told Shamita that he has suffered many ups and downs in his life and about the impact that his divorce and his father's death had on him.

Raqesh said that he has gone without sleep for two weeks at a stretch due to his anxiety issues and. He added that his sister and mother were very worried about him as he was on the verge of a breakdown.

Speaking about his bond with Shamita, Raqesh had said in a recent episode, “Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection has begun to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity, and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you).”

The viewers recently also witnessed him wake her up with a kiss, and the two have off lately been inseparable from each other. During Shamita's recent argument with Nishant Bhat, the Tum Bin actor sided with his connection and even tried to placate her.