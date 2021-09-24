Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Reacts On Being Labelled As 'Henpecked', Says 'I Know What I Am'

Actor Raqesh Bapat recently concluded his journey on Bigg Boss OTT. He had emerged as one of the finalists of the show and had gone on to become the third runner-up. However, the actor had to hear several jibes from his co-contestants, some celebs who used to critic the show as well as netizens of being 'henpecked' and 'easily dominated'. Not only this but actress and Bigg Boss 1 contestant Kashmera Shah had also called out Raqesh as a 'henpecked husband.' However, his ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra had defended him on the same. Now the actor has spoken about how he does not agree with the label that he has been given.

Speaking to PeepingMoon about being called a 'henpecked husband', Raqesh Bapat said, "I would say I'm not henpecked, I'm a caring husband because I always give my woman the space, the treatment, the respect and I don't cross that. And I treat my woman like a queen and that's what a man should do because there's love and a lot of caring so somewhere I like to treat my people special and it doesn't make you henpecked."

Furthermore, the Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor also stated that he is not afraid to look weak because of the person he is. Raqesh Bapat added, "You bow down to certain levels just because you want to give them that love so that is not being henpecked. I've always been like this and it doesn't make me weak. It's not about not taking a stand, it's just that I ignore certain things and I do certain things for the person's happiness. Henpecked and all are just names, I know what I am."

Raqesh Bapat had grabbed several eyeballs on the show due to his closeness to actress Shamita Shetty who had also become his connection on the show. The two had expressed their fondness for each other and had hinted that they will try to get to know more about each other and explore a possible relationship outside of the show. Shamita will now be seen in Bigg Boss 15 according to the latest news reports. However, it is still unclear whether Raqesh will be joining her in the same.