Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Reacts To Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Talks About Ridhi Dogra & Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat Mourns Sidharth Shukla’s Death

After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat learnt about Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Tum Bin actor said that life is very uncertain and everything is temporary. While reacting to Sidharth's death, he said, "My heart got heavy after hearing that and there were no words that could express my feelings. It was unfortunate and my heart goes out to his family and strength for his near and dear ones. Honestly, I feel, looking at the life you don't know whether you will live or be there. How your state will be tomorrow. Just spread love, be loved, give love and live for the moment. When you hit the sack at night, you should have a smile on your face because that's what is needed. Why run behind things and why Chase things which we are not comfortable doing that? Why do you do that? At end of it, living each day matters. That taught me a lot. These thoughts made me realized to be happy, live the moment. Too many ambitions divert you from living in the moment."

Is Raqesh Bapat Dating Shamita Shetty?

In an interview with the same portal, Raqesh Bapat said that Shamita Shetty is a very strong woman and he really appreciate her. He feels that she has clarity of thoughts. While talking about his relationship status with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat said, "It's slow and steady. We have spent some time together but we still need to spend a lot of time. We need to know each other and I don't want to rush into things and I am sure she doesn't want either. We like each other and are great friends and hopefully, when some things happen you guys will know."

Raqesh Bapat On His Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Supporting Him

Raqesh also thanked his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra for always supporting him throughout his Bigg Boss OTT journey. Speaking about his bond with Ridhi, Raqesh Bapat said, "I would always know that she would have my back. We have always done that for each other. Whether we were married or not married, I think nothing changes, by that. I would have done the same if she would have been in the Bigg Boss house. And I really appreciate that. I really like that she did that. I cherish that in my heart for sure."

About Raqesh Bapat

The 43-year-old actor Raqesh Bapat has worked in several Marathi and Hindi films. After making a debut with the 2001 hit film, Tum Bin, Raqesh featured in films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tumse Milke Wrong Number, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aayna Ka Baayna, Heroine, Gippi, Vrundavan, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and so on. He was also a part of TV shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Seven, Qubool Hai, Tu Aashiqui, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on.