Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat's Sister Sheetal Reacts To Karan Johar Calling Him 'Sexist' On Sunday Ka Vaar

In this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar called out Raqesh Bapat for a 'sexiest' remark that he made about strength of women as compared to that of men. Raqesh had commented about a woman's physical capability in an earlier episode. As a result, Karan decided to school the actor on Sunday Ka Vaar and added, "We are living in a woke world where you don't say things like this."

Meanwhile, Raqesh tried to defend himself by saying, "I know what strength of a woman is. I have grown up in a house with women around." However, he wasn't allowed to put forth his viewpoint in detail or justify it. Now, the actor’s sister Sheetal Bapat has spoken on the matter and said that his words have been taken out of context.

Sheetal Bapat said, "His words were taken out of context and used against him. My brother and I have been working together in the field of girl child education, counselling and rehabilitation of domestic violence survivors, and various training for gender stereotypes and changing gender narratives in society. I know my brother, and I know that the language used for him is very strong and he's being labeled for all the wrong reasons.”

She went on to add, “It's a fact that men most of the time are physically stronger than women and the conversation was in the context of a task, when taken out of context, it has a completely different meaning. Also, the context was about two housemates but the entire conversation has taken out of context and the facts change when they aren't in context. Raqesh has always believed in women empowerment”.



Meanwhile, the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT started on Monday on an emotional note as the contestants got to meet their family members. Raqesh’s niece, Isha came inside and commented on Shamita and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of him and he’s doing so well in the house.