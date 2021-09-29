Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat Says His Ex-Wife Ridhi Dogra Was Bothered About Him Being Called Henpecked

Raqesh Bapat surprised viewers by participating in Bigg Boss OTT. He impressed fans by playing the game genuinely. He was also in the news for his bond with his co-contestant Shamita Shetty. Several celebrities, including his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, were supporting him during his stay in the house. However, a statement of Kashmera Shah (tweet) didn't go down well with Raqesh's ex-wife Ridhi. She had called him henpecked husband and Ridhi had given back by replied to her tweet as well. Now, Raqesh revealed his conversation with Ridhi regarding Kashmera's statement.

Raqesh was quoted by TOI as saying, "She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it's just that you care a lot about people who you like and that's why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."

The actor also spoke about his ex-wife's constant support and their conversation about his journey on the show.

Raqesh said, "I spoke to her after coming out of the house. She is not in India, she's abroad. She told me that I played well and that she was worried about me as to how I would be dealing with things. She was worried about me and Nishant Bhat also that we don't fight too much. Three of us have spent a lot of time together."

When asked about his plan to take up Bigg Boss 15, he said that he can't comment about it right now as he is still thinking if he should go or not.