Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Says 'I Love You' To Shamita Shetty, Leaves Her Speechless With His Confession

Bigg Boss OTT’s grand finale is nearing, and the excitement is getting more and more with each passing day. In the latest episode, we get to see the contestants get emotional as they go down memory lane in a task called 'The Memory Task.’ However, what caught viewers completely off guard was Raqesh Bapat confessing his feelings to Shamita Shetty.

Shamita and Raqesh are two of the most talked-about contestants of the season as they share a great bond with each other. Their relationship has been making headlines since day one and their fans already have a nickname for the duo From getting into fights to showering love on each other, Raqesh and Shamita have experienced a myriad of emotions with respect to their bond in the Bigg Boss OTT house. In a recent press conference held on the show, the duo made it very clear that they are 'just friends.'

However now, it looks like they are set to take their relationship to the next level. Raqesh confessed his feelings to Shamita and said 'I love you' in the latest episode. His confession left Shamita speechless. They both were seated on a bed, when Shamita began playfully choking him and Raqesh in Hindi, 'Kill me, I don't want to live.' Shamita then asked, 'What is your problem?' and Raqesh replied, "You are my biggest problem. When I get out of here, I'll have to rely on alcohol to help me bear you."

This was followed by the actress demanding he say something nice about her but Raqesh took a pause and told her to let him think as he wanted to word himself correctly. When Shamita continued to ask for compliments, Rqesh said, "Je t'aime" which means "I love you" in French. A stunned Shamita then asked him, "Do you even know what je t'aime means?" and the actor said he does. Meanwhile, we also got to see Raqesh trim Shamita's hair and give her a new a brand-new look whilst getting ready for the finale.