    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Wakes Up Shamita Shetty With A 'Good Morning' Kiss

      By
      |

      A Bigg Boss fanatic would love the growing connection between two housemates! Despite the fights and drama which takes place in the house, a strong bond between two housemates is a treat to watch. Yes, here we are talking about the matured and awwdorable connection, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The couple has been catching eyeballs with sweet gestures that they are doing for each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Let's have a look at it.

      A couple of days earlier, Raqesh was seen flirting with Shamita late one night and also insisted on sleeping on the same bed that night. The former was then heard addressing his connection with Shamita with cute words like "Baby", etc. Our hearts just melted when we saw the sweet banter on screen!

      Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Wakes Up Shamita Shetty With A Good Morning Kiss

      Just yesterday when Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a task to change their connections, Shamita without having to think twice gave the heart to Raqesh as she knew he was the one! Raqesh accepted it and hugged and lifted Shamita.

      Bigg Boss OTT Evicted Contestant Karan Nath Calls Nishant Bhat 'Shakuni Mama'Bigg Boss OTT Evicted Contestant Karan Nath Calls Nishant Bhat 'Shakuni Mama'

      Bigg Boss OTT: Is Shamita Shetty Going All Red Cheeks While Raqesh Bapat Hits On Her?Bigg Boss OTT: Is Shamita Shetty Going All Red Cheeks While Raqesh Bapat Hits On Her?

      Are they giving small hints to the viewers? Is this the start of the new love story in the house? What really caught our attention this morning was that to wake up his lady love Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat kissed her hand and later was seen hugging her in the kitchen area. Such a beautiful morning!

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 13:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 25, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X