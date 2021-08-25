Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Wakes Up Shamita Shetty With A 'Good Morning' Kiss

A Bigg Boss fanatic would love the growing connection between two housemates! Despite the fights and drama which takes place in the house, a strong bond between two housemates is a treat to watch. Yes, here we are talking about the matured and awwdorable connection, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The couple has been catching eyeballs with sweet gestures that they are doing for each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Let's have a look at it.

A couple of days earlier, Raqesh was seen flirting with Shamita late one night and also insisted on sleeping on the same bed that night. The former was then heard addressing his connection with Shamita with cute words like "Baby", etc. Our hearts just melted when we saw the sweet banter on screen!

Just yesterday when Bigg Boss assigned the housemates a task to change their connections, Shamita without having to think twice gave the heart to Raqesh as she knew he was the one! Raqesh accepted it and hugged and lifted Shamita.

Are they giving small hints to the viewers? Is this the start of the new love story in the house? What really caught our attention this morning was that to wake up his lady love Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat kissed her hand and later was seen hugging her in the kitchen area. Such a beautiful morning!