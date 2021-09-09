Bigg Boss OTT Reunion: Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan Chill With Prince Narula & Suyyash Rai (Pics)

Bigg Boss OTT has reached its semi-finale week and the remaining housemates are not leaving any stone unturned to win the 'ticket to finale'. For the unversed, the connections inside the house have been dissolved and everyone is now playing their individual game. On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT's recently evicted contestants Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba reunited with their fellow housemate Zeeshan Khan in Mumbai.

Interestingly, the trio met each other and had a blast. Let us tell you, Zeeshan Khan, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba chilled with Bigg Boss 9 contestants Prince Narula and Suyyash Rai. The pictures are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their stylish looks.

See pics here:

Suyyash Rai shared a group picture and captioned it as, "To a funnnnn nighttt ❤️❤️❤️ and @millindgaba this is what happens when you dont come down to see us offf 🥴 !!! @singhakshara jiii ab hum jaan gaye kyun sab aapke hath ke khaane ke liye pagal the andar ❤️🙌🏻 Samaah baandh dii aap ❤️ ... @theonlyzeeshankhan @singhakshara @shubhampaua @princenarula 💨❤️."

The Bigg Boss OTT trio - Zeeshan, Akshara and Millind had fun like there is no tomorrow. The happiness on their faces proves that they are friends forever. Let us tell you, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh developed a strong bond of friendship inside the house. On the other hand, Zeeshan Khan, who was evicted from the house for pushing Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat also has a good friendship withMillind and Akshara.

Coming back to Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal are competing with each other for the 'ticket to finale'. After the dissolution of the connections, housemates have started showing their true colours in the house.