Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Impressed With Karan Johar’s Hosting, But Miss Salman; Find Pratik Irritating

Bigg Boss OTT was premiered yesterday (August 8) on Voot. Karan Johar hosted the show and introduced contestants. This time the theme is 'Stay Connected' and the male and female celebrities were paired and sent to the house. Raqesh was chosen by girls the most while Karan Nath the left along and got lucky as he got to chose his connection. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal came across as arrogant as he fought with every contestant without any reason so much that even Karan Johar was irritated. We think Pratik thought Bigg Boss is all about fighting and he started off in the premiere episode itself! But bad luck as fans are not at all happy with his behaviour!

Netizens were extremely irritated and called Pratik attention seeker, and found Zehsaan funny. They were also quite impressed with Karan Johar's hosting, but were missing Salman Khan, who is an ultimate host of course. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Impressed With Karan Johar's Hosting, But Misses Salman

Vijay: Main to apne pure family ke sath bigg boss dekh raha hu bahut hi intresting lag rha hai aur sare contestants bahut hi acche lag rahe hai . Karan as a host is too good #KaranJohar #BiggBossOTT.

IndiaWalaPratik: #KaranJohar can make this #BiggBossOTT hit for sure if creative and editing team are good ; )

Rohan: Jokes Apart, but #KaranJohar is doing a really good job as a host.

Medha: #KaranJohar trying to speak shudh Hindi in #BiggBossOTT is actually making us miss #salmankhan more.

Netizens Find Pratik Irritating



Tanisha: Rakesh seems like the only decent guy among the lot. #BiggBossOTT.

Keerthi: Already love #NehaBhasin 's straightforwardness. "Sote hue toh nahi na" #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT.

Varun: #PratilSehajpal is very over confident. Just after 5 minutes of his entry he fought with all the boys. He fought #Shamitashetty and then #urfijaved for footage. He is very Negative and irritating. #BiggBossOTT #BiggBossOTTonVoot #Voot #BiggBoss #BiggBoss24x7.

Vaibhav: #Zeeshankhan is very funny. Such a positive soul. He is true Entertainer.

HARDATT Flag of India:I see Paras in him #PratikShejpal. Paras ka bhi kata tha iska bhi katega. Overconfidence at its peak!

Engr. Aditya: #PratikSehajpal is attention seeker even in entertainment task. He wants to just stand at the centre of stage lol

