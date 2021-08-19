Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra Comments On Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat’s Emotional Breakdown; Read Statement

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, actor Raqesh Bapat had an emotional breakdown after he got into a verbal spat with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Let us tell you, Pratik called Raqesh 'spineless' during the fight. Notably, host Karan Johar had called him the same during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Well, Raqesh Bapat got very much hurt with the statement and started crying in front of Shamita Shetty and Ridhima Pandit. While crying, he said that his father was an Army officer and had fought for the country. The Tum Bin actor also stated that he will not fight on wrong things and cried hard. Well, the short video clip of Raqesh's emotional breakdown went viral on social media.

After seeing the same, his ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra came out in his support. Ridhi commented on the post. She wrote, "By virtue of choosing goodness and humanity one is a winner. Being loud and twisting words and not letting people speak is unfortunately considered entertainment in this world. But there some of us on the side of humanity. And that's what matters! @raqeshbapat."

Well, Ridhi Dogra indeed praised Raqesh Bapat for playing the game with dignity. Coming back to his fight with Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh also got hurt with Nishant Bhat's behaviour for not taking a stand for him and staying quiet. Let us tell you, Raqesh and Nishant have been knowing each other for 15 years now, and they share a strong bond of friendship. However, in the house, Nishant is not maintaining the same equation as Raqesh.

Talking about Raqesh Bapat, he is playing the game with his connection, Shamita Shetty, in Bigg Boss OTT. He is sharing a good rapport with the actress and looking forward to continuing the same in the game.