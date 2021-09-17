Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra Reacts To Ex-Husband Raqesh-Shamita's Growing Fondness & Kashmera Shah's Tweet

Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news since its inception, thanks to contestants. The show had grabbed headlines for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's growing fondness. Recently, Raqesh's sister had reacted to the same. Even Shamita's mother called him 'gentleman in the house'. Now, the actor's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra has reacted to it.

When Ridhi was asked about Raqesh and Shamita's bond, she was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It's his personal space."



Ridhi revealed that she spoke to Raqesh two days before he entered the Bigg Boss house. She said that she was suprised when he told that he was doing the show, as he is not the kind of person that we see on the show. But she added that the audience got to see a different kind of a person on this show and she is sure that they are enjoying watching him.

About Raqesh, she said, "He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it's a crowd for him. He doesn't like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts. On the other hand, Nishant is playing really well and he is also a friend of mine. I know he wanted to be part of this show and he is doing an excellent job. He is entertaining so well and I feel that I am watching my friends' show with Nishant, Raqesh and earlier Ridhima being a part of it."

It has to be recalled that recently, Kashmera Shah had tweeted about Raqesh saying, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband...again." This obviously didn't go down well with the actress, who replied by tweeting, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."

When asked about the same, Ridhi said that she has already said what she wanted to say on social media and do not want to comment on it further.