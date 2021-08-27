Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit On Reports Of Love Angle With Karan Nath: I Am Not Ready For Any Relationship

Last weekend, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house after receiving lesser votes from viewers. Karan and Ridhima were considered as one of the most sorted and strong connections inside the house. However, their eviction indeed left housemates shocked. Now, after their eviction, many people ask them if they have any feelings for each other beyond friendship.

Karan Nath has already clarified that he considers Ridhima Pandit as his good friend. On the other hand, the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima stated that she shares a strong bond of friendship with Karan and is not ready for any relationship. In an interview with ETimes TV, Ridhima said, "Unfortunately, there can't be any love angle between Karan Nath and me. I am very sorry to disappoint my fans and everyone. Actually, the thing is, he's a very good guy. But right now, I am at that juncture of my life where I think I am not ready for any relationship. I don't think I can offer any other emotions right now to anyone after a friendship. I don't even know if Karan has anything like this in his mind. It's just unnecessarily people have created this rumour."

Ridhima Pandit feels disappointed with her eviction as she feels that Karan Nath and her connection failed to connect, hence they were voted out. She also feels that she must have got more votes. When asked about the people with whom she wants to stay in touch with post-Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima said, "I would like to stay in touch with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Raqesh is an old friend, and I have found a new friend in Divya Agarwal. I think I got along with everyone in the house. While leaving the show, I had made a statement that what happens in the Bigg Boss house, remains in the Bigg Boss house."

The actress also said Neha Bhasin is a very dominating person and wants to run things according to her. Looks like, Ridhima Pandit analyzed all the housemates' behaviour quite well. Her fans want to see her again in the show. Let's see what happens next.