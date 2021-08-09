Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhima Pandit Shares Her Strategy For The Show; Says ‘I Want To Inspire Women To Speak Up’

Bigg Boss OTT finally kickstarted yesterday (August 8, 2021) with a grand premiere hosted by Karan Johar. The host introduced 13 contestants of the maiden season of Bigg Boss OTT, which includes 6 boys and 7 girls. TV actress Ridhima Pandit has also entered the BB OTT house as a contestant. Interestingly, Karan Johar introduced her on stage as 'Kabhi Poo, Kabhi Parvati'.

For the unversed, Ridhima Pandit lost her mother earlier this year. The actress has been facing quite a tough time personally after losing her mom. Now, she has taken a challenge to explore her inner strength by entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Before entering the show, Ridhima shared her statement with the media, in which she shared her strategy for the show.

The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress said, "My strategy is going to be myself and with it to hopefully let my actions inspire. I don't like watching injustice, and so as I speak up, I hope women out there also are inspired to speak up when necessary." Ridhima also revealed that she was offered the show multiple times in the past few years, however, she couldn't take it due to her work commitments.

Now, her goal is to inspire people through her Bigg Boss OTT journey. Ridhima Pandit further stated, "To learn, to grow and to win the audience's heart, to inspire to be inspired and take leaps unlike ever before." Let us tell you, the diva has selected Karan Nath as her connection in the house. For the unversed, BB OTT's theme is 'stay connected', where a contestant has to play the game with his/her connection until the finale of the show. Bigg Boss OTT will be aired on VOOT for six weeks.