Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed Reveals She Was Once Called A P*rn Actress By Relatives, Says Her Father Abused Her

Urfi Javed, who was recently seen participating in Bigg Boss OTT, has now made some shocking revelations about her personal life. Post her eviction from the show, the actress recalled how she had a tough time growing up, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Khannan.

Urfi shared that when she was in school, she had no support from her family after her pictures got uploaded on an adult website. She also revealed that her relatives started accusing her of being a porn actress and wanted me to check my bank account. Urfi even opened up about her father being physically and mentally abusive towards her.

Urfi said, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn't have my family's support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a p*rn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn't remember my own name; people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through.”

The actress then revealed that she was always told that girls are not allowed to make decisions or have a voice. “Even when my father victim-blamed me, I was not allowed to say anything, all I could do was suffer their torture, I was always told that girls don't have a voice, that only men are allowed to make decisions. I didn't know I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me so long just to survive,” she added.

It must be noted that this is not the first time Urfi has got candid about her personal life in an interview. In a media interaction last year, the actress had revealed that she ran away from her house with her two sisters and stayed in a park for a week in Delhi. She then started looking out for jobs and in the meantime, her father remarried and the responsibilities of her mother and her other siblings came on her. She had called her father’s remarriage a blessing in disguise as it helped her break free from the shackles of his torture and live her life on her terms.