Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed Says ‘I Tried To Commit Suicide By Jumping In Front Of A Running Vehicle’

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed recently revealed that she had tried to commit suicide after a producer tried to destroy her career as she had refused to remove her clothes for an intimate lesbian scene. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Urfi revealed that she had suicidal thoughts during the initial days of her career. She said that she had no plan B and have been replaced in several projects.

Urfi Javed said, "To be very honest I was very suicidal but I could never gather the courage to end my life. I could never gather the courage to cut my wrist or hand myself, I just couldn't do it. I had no option but to continue. Initially, when I would get rejected, I simply couldn't understand because I was always being told that I am very pretty. These rejections started affecting my confidence but one day I simply decided that I would not let it affect it anymore."

The Bigg Boss OTT fame also revealed a shocking incident that happened in her life. She said that the female producer changed the staring scene into something. Urfi Javed said, "She asked the male character to touch my legs. He told the actor arre iski saree ko upar karo iski panty dikhni chahiye... I was shocked and I realised she played and conned me. Then they made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. I was crying lying on the bed that I won't be able to do it. She kept threatening me that you have signed the contract if you don't do it, we will take you to court, send you to jail. I was very new and helpless and did not know what to do."

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Reveals The Reason Behind Running Away From Her House; Read Statement

Moreover, Urfi Javed also said that the producer forcefully removed her clothes. She even begged her not to do it but she kept shouting another girl to remove her clothes. She said, "I was just in my br*. The next day I did not go to the shoot. I just switched off my phone. They sent me a notice of Rs 40 lakhs. I was on the verge of suicide because I didn't know what to do or where to go. I didn't have that much money. I did not understand the legal term. That phase was horrible."

When Urfi Javed rejected to do it, the producer tried to destroy her career. Urfi claimed that the producer circulated the messages on casting groups that she is unprofessional. She even tried to die by suicide but was saved by her friends. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, "I even tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a running vehicle but my friends saved me. They literally dragged me out of it. They tried to destroy my career by circulating messages on casting groups that I am unprofessional. I had no work for an entire year because of it. I was broke. Even when I came out of it, people blamed me for all that. I decided to not let go so easily and I filed an FIR against them. Then they realised their mistake and I decided to drop the case as the Producer begged she has kids and family. I was happy I was out of it and I did not have to pay the money. I don't know how I am alive today."

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Takes Stand For Nishant Bhat, Slams The 'So Called Stars' In Bigg Boss 15

Well, Urfi Javed's claims are quite serious and the actress has now come out as a very strong lady. Talking about her Bigg Boss OTT journey, she was paired with Zeeshan Khan, however, she had arguments with him inside the house. Later, she got evicted from the show. Urfi is quite popular for her unique fashion sense.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.