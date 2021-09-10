Bigg Boss OTT September 10 Highlights: The Ticket To Finale Task Gets Cancelled Thanks To Pratik Sehajpal

The September 10 episode of Bigg Boss OTT begins with Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat hugging each other after an intense fight in yesterday’s episode. The duo seems to be with each other, for the time being. Soon, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin go up against each other in the ticket to finale task.

Later, Pratik gets disqualified from the task as he drops Raqesh's jar just after the buzzer sound. He didn't even wait for Raqesh to hold it in his hand. Moose Jattana, who was the sanchalak for this round, decided to disqualify him, as a result. Bigg Boss soon reiterates that her decision will be the final one.

However, Pratik is unable to accept the fact that he is disqualified and feels he didn't break any rules. As a result, he decides to revolt and doesn't go inside the house as a mark of protest for being disqualified. Since Pratik was protesting, the game could not move forward and Bigg Boss decides to cancels the task. BB even compares Pratik to a child who doesn't let anyone win if he loses.

Bigg Boss OTT September 9 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Task Continues To Cause Chaos In The House

Bigg Boss OTT September 8 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Leads To Fights, Find Out Who’s Leading In The Race

Soon, Divya loses her cool over Pratik and blasts him as no one got the ticket to finale. She feels she could have made it as she had won her task but Pratik is not ready to listen. Later Nishant Bhat is seen imitating Shamita in the most hilarious way.

In the meantime, Shamita and Raqesh also have an intense discussion. The former asks Raqesh if he wants to work on their relationship and Raqesh says that their worlds are very different. Shamita says she is not dying to be with him and that she doesn’t want to be with a confused man. Later, the actress is seen confiding in Neha and Pratik that Raqesh is not the right man for her. She even asks them to stop her from getting close to Raqesh.