Bigg Boss OTT September 11 Highlights: Divya & Moose Convey Feelings, Shamita Wants Raqesh To Open Up

The September 11 episode of Bigg Boss OTT witnessed some major developments, with Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana conveying their feelings by writing on a whiteboard. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, had a conversation with Raqesh Bapat and asked him to open up. The Bigg Boss OTT episode of Saturday also witnessed the contestants celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the episode, Bigg Boss instructed Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana to convey their feelings silently, by writing on a whiteboard. This task emerged as the center of attraction of the episode, as Divya turned emotional post the task, which led to her trending on social media.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin took a dig at Raqesh Bapat for his changing stance. She chided him for how he has been playing the game, how he lost his plot by changing his stance. However, Neha's words irritated Raqesh who stated that he never had a stance or game plan.

Later, Shamita Shetty was seen trying to calm down an irritated Raqesh and wishes that he shares what is troubling him, with her. However, she was unsuccessful in getting through him, which led her to reveal that it took a lot for her to let him in and hug him. Shamita also added that Raqesh should open up more.

Following this, the actress revealed that she lost her boyfriend at the age of 18, and how the incident left her shattered. However, Raqesh explained that it is important for him to prioritize his happiness. He added that it is the reason behind his withdrawal in the situations in which people like Neha try to instigate him.

Shamita then revealed that she felt cornered when Raqesh stated that she is bossy. However, he explained to her that she should let him fight his own battles. Shamita agreed to the same and stated that she needs to work on it. The duo then hugged it out.