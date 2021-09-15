Bigg Boss OTT September 14 Highlights: Neha & Pratik Have An Argument, The Whole House Is Nominated This Week

The September 14 episode of Bigg Boss OTT witnessed Nishant Bhat giving a pep talk to Raqesh Bapat and asking him to be his own self. Soon the freeze and release task for the day begins as the contestants get to meet their loved ones.

Neha Bhasin starts crying on seeing her sister Rashi. She tells Neha that she is doing a great job and doesn’t want her to cry as she did in the second week of the show.

On the other hand, Prerna Sehajpal’s sister asks him to maintain boundaries with Neha.

She reminds him that the outside world is watching. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty’s mom Sunanda calls Raqesh a gentleman whilst wowing everyone with her persona. Shamita is elated and later has a chat with Raqesh. The latter tells her that he wants to spend more time with her even after the show is over.

Later we see Neha and Pratik having an argument. Pratik tells her that he is afraid of relationships. However, he ends up stating that adds he said the same to Akshara that he would have married her if he weren’t scared of commitment. This does not go down well with Neha and they both also agree they are feeling uneasy after what Pratik’s sister said earlier in the show. In the meantime, since it’s the finale week, the whole house is nominated for this week.