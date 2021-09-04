Bigg Boss OTT September 3 Highlights: Raqesh Insults Pratik, Moose & Nishant Get Into A Heated Argument

The Bigg Boss OTT episode of September 3, Friday witnessed some major drama, with Raqesh Bapat insulting Pratik Sehajpal over his experience in the industry. This led to a major argument between the duo, and later between Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat. Later, Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin were at loggerheads over the issues regarding cleaning the boxes.

The September 3 episode began with the Bigg Boss OTT contestants waking up to the popular song 'Kyu Paisa Paisa Karti Hai'. After the morning dance, the contestants welcomed Nia Sharma into the house. Later, Raqesh Bapat is seen revealing his dyslexia to his fellow housemates and told them that he is a slow learner.

Later, something which began as a normal conversation changed into a major argument, after Raqesh Bapat insulted Pratik Sehajpal, saying "Tu naya hai industry mein, main 10 saal se hun". Pratik, who was highly offended with Raqesh's statement, got into an argument with him.

Moose Jattana defended Pratik Sehajpal, and supported him in the argument, while Nishant Bhat took Raqesh Bapat's side. This finally led to a heated argument between Moose and Nishant. However, the duo was later seen trying to clear their differences. They were even seen discussing the nominations.

Meanwhile, Akshara Singh was seen trying to indulge Neha Bhasin in a fight, by asking the singer to clean her boxes. However, this fight was staged as a part of Divya Agarwal's plan to snatch the coins from Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin.

Later, it was Neha-Pratik, Akshara-Millind, and Nishant-Moose were selected as the new contenders for the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of Bigg Boss OTT house. Meanwhile, Nia Sharma is seen getting ready to exit the BB OTT house, after her short visit. The contestants later interacted with Ankit Gupta of Udaariyan virtually, and he appreciated their performance. Ankit gave the contestants and their connections an 'advantage' to win the Boss Man and Boss Lady titles.