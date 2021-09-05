Bigg Boss OTT September 4 Highlights: No Boss Man And Boss Lady This Week, Contestants Receive Letters!

The Bigg Boss OTT episode of September 4, Saturday had started with a new exciting task, that was designed to select the Boss Man and Boss Lady, this week. However, the task was later canceled because it ended up in a tie. Thus, it was declared that the Bigg Boss OTT house will not have a Boss Man and Boss Lady, this week.

In the new task, the contenders for Boss Man and Boss Lady, Nishant Bat-Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba, and Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin were asked to collect steps, in order to make a ladder. With every step, one of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants will receive a letter from home. The contenders need to decide whether they want to use the step to be the Boss Man/Boss Lady of the house or letters.

Meanwhile, Moose Jattana was seen trying to pacify Nishant Bhat, and called him 'bestie'. However, Nishant was in no mood to rekindle the friendship with Moose and made it clear that he only wants to be the partner in the game, nothing more.

Later, the new task of the day began, and Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were appointed as the 'sanchalak's aka moderators. Divya Agarwal received the first letter from home. Millind Gaba, who had won a ladder step, decided to handover the letter to Divya, instead of using it for the Boss Man title. Divya was seen getting emotional after reading her mother's letter.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein At 4th Spot; The Kapil Sharma Show & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

Pratik Sehajpal went on to win the second ladder step in the task and received the second letter, which was for Nishant Bhat. Instead of going for the Boss Man title, Pratik decided to let Nishant read the letter, which was written by his sister. Millind Gaba received the next step and letter from Akshara Singh's family. He asked Akshara to choose between the letter and step. The actress decided to sacrifice her letter, for the ladder step.

Bigg Boss OTT September 3 Highlights: Raqesh Insults Pratik, Moose & Nishant Get Into A Heated Argument

Millind earned his second ladder step in the task, with a letter for Neha. He chose to hand over Neha the letter over, and Divya and Akshara were seen supporting his decision. Later, Millind finally received his own letter, after Pratik and Nishant decided to let him read it. Pratik, on the other hand, sacrificed his letter for the ladder step. At last, Shamita got her letter, and Nishant decided to let go of the ladder step to let her read it. Thus, the task got cancelled, and it was confirmed that there is not Boss Man and Boss Lady at the Bigg Boss OTT house, this week.