Bigg Boss OTT September 8 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Leads To Fights, Find Out Who’s Leading In The Race

Ahead of the finale week, Bigg Boss OTT contestants are keeping the viewers intrigued and entertained! Earlier in the day, Shamita was seen being extremely emotional when she was sharing some of her memories with Neha Bhasin. She told Neha about her first boyfriend who died in a car accident. She couldn’t control her tears for a while after that. Sharing something so personal on national television must have been so hard for Shamita!!! Isn’t it?

Moving on to Pratik and Neha, they were spending some quality time together after Moose betrayed Pratik yesterday. They were in a fun mood today and were playing by pining down each other on the floor. Today was definitely a good day for both, and we are so happy to see them having fun. It’s even more amazing to see them support each other when the connections are dissolved, and they are allowed to play solo. This proves how solid their equation is after all the drama.

Bigg Boss OTT September 7 Highlights: The Game Takes An Interesting Twist As Contestants Play Solo

At last, Bigg Boss announced the Ticket to Finale task, and Divya was given the advantage to qualify the semi-finale round directly on basis of the audience poll. Talking about the task, there will be total 5 rounds taking place in which 3 happened today and 2 will happen tomorrow, let’s see what happens in the task tomorrow! After every buzzer, two contestants will compete, they will have to walk on a track with a jar filled with water and will have to save it from the opponent. Every round will have a sanchalak to see the whole situation. In the first round, Neha and Moose competed with each other while Pratik becomes the sanchalak and Neha won the task. The second round in the task was between Raqesh and Nishant.

Bigg Boss OTT Ticket To Finale: Divya Agarwal Gets Advantage To Qualify For Semi-Finale; Neha Wins 1st Round

After the task started, Nishant realized that this task is a shortcut to get into the semi finale round and with this thought he dropped his water jar!! However, with this Raqesh wins the second round! Nishant’s decision of dropping his jar could result in his elimination. The last round for the day was between Pratik and Shamita where the former wins the round as he is quick in pushing Shamita’s jar and get her out of the game. During the task, Shamita got hurt, and guess what Raqesh picked her up in his arms and took her inside the house!! Raqesh truly is a gentleman.

Let’s watch what the task holds for us tomorrow and who becomes the first finalist! Watch out for what happens next on #BiggBossOTT only on @voot @vootselect