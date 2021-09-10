Bigg Boss OTT September 9 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Task Continues To Cause Chaos In The House

The September 9 episode of Bigg Boss OTT sees Neha Bhasin trying to help Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana are seen having a normal conversation after which Divya says, "Yahaan koi kisi ka saga nahin." She adds that one day, she might even have to go against Moose as well in the game.

Soon, Divya reads a letter from Bigg Boss about the ticket to finale task. The note also revealed that Agarwal was being given an advantage on the basis of an online poll she won. The contestant gets to directly move to the semi-finals, as a result. Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat announces that he wants to opt-out of the ticket to finale task as he doesn't believe in taking shortcuts. Pratik Sehejpal and the other housemates are not convinced by his decision.

On the other hand, Moose and Pratik get into a fight after which the latter announces that they are done. This was followed by Pratik also arguing with Divya and accusing her of stealing his friend Moose from him. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, too get into an ugly fight. The latter is even upset about Raqesh not bothering to ask how she after she fell and hurt herself while playing the task.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the day also witnessed 'artist’ Nishant drawing some tribal art on Moose’s face. She patiently let Nishant display his talent in front of the viewers. The first round of the 'Ticket to finale' task took place between Neha Bhasin and Divya. They both gave tough competition to each other, while Nishant was the sanchalak. After all the provoking and pushing, Divya pushed Neha's water jar and won the task!!