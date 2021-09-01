Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Argues With Raqesh Bapat As He Used Divya Agarwal’s Lip Balm; Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. In the latest episode of the Karan Johar show, Shamita Shetty can be seen having a verbal spat with her connection, Raqesh Bapat for a very funny reason. For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh have been sharing quite a strong bond. The duo has seen getting closer, and fans have already started speculating about their 'just friends' relationship.

Coming back to the latest brawl of Shamita and Raqesh, the duo was seen sitting with other housemates in the living area. At that time, Divya Agarwal's lip balm fell from Raqesh Bapat's pocket and Pratik Sehajpal thought that it belongs to Shamita Shetty. The contestant later told everyone and everyone start teasing Shamita and Raqesh.

Later, Raqesh Bapat clarified to everyone that the lip balm belongs to Divya Agarwal. After learning about this, Shamita Shetty got angry, but on the other hand, housemates started teasing them. Angry Shamita asked the housemates to stop as she is not his girlfriend. To her statement, Divya said, "Agar GF ban jaogi toh bhi achi lagogi. (If you become his GF, you will still look good.)"

After that, Shamita Shetty showed her disappointment towards Raqesh Bapat for using Divya Agarwal's lip balm. Shamita told Neha that when she likes someone, she gets possessive about them. The actress also said that she is not jealous of Divya and she doesn't like her at all.

Later, Raqesh confessed his feelings for Shamita. He justified his act by stating that his lips were dry, hence he asked Divya, who was around, for the lip balm. To which, Shamita said, "Shamita Shetty ke pass kum makeup hai kya (Does Shamita Shetty have less make-up?)". Amid their conversation, Raqesh also asked Shamita if there can be anything more between the two of them. Shamita replied to him by saying that she will go out and see.

Looks like Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are very much serious about each other and it will be interesting to see their relationship getting flourishing in the Bigg Boss OTT.