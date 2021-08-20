Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Asks Raqesh Bapat To Control His Pee And Wear A Diaper; Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting with each passing day. The energetic contestants have not been leaving any stone unturned to survive in the show. Amidst all, the makers continuously release videos of the contestants' fights on social media. Recently, they shared a video of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, in which the actress can be seen asking her connection, Raqesh to control his pee.

In the video, Shamita Shetty lashed out at Raqesh Bapat for going to the toilet in the middle of the task. Let us tell you, the duo has been sharing a good rapport from day one, hence it's quite surprising to see them arguing in the house.

Watch the video here:

Shamita Shetty can be seen telling Raqesh Bapat that there's a communication gap between them. The Zeher actress scolds Tum Bin actor by saying, "Pehle toh na task ke beech mein if you go pee na, I swear..." Raqesh takes her anger lightly and says that he can't control his bladder since it's nature's call.

On this, Shamita gets furious and says, "Tum yaha pe susu (pee), khana aur sone ke liye aaye ho? Control your pee. Wear a freaking diaper." To her statement, Raqesh says he wishes he could wear a diaper and asks Bigg Boss to provide the same.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat received a lot of criticism over their poor sanchalan skills during the panchayat task. Their many decisions were scrapped by the live audience, hence, other housemates like Pratik Sehajpal, Moose Jattana, Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhat slammed them for the same. However, they stayed strong together and were often seen supporting each other. After all the drama in the promo, it would be interesting to Shamita and Raqesh's performance in the upcoming days of Bigg Boss OTT.