      Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Lashes Out At Pratik Sehajpal; Calls Him ‘Annoying’; Watch Video

      Pratik Sehajpal has been creating solid drama inside the house. The Love School 3 fame has so far locked horns with Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan and many others inside the house. His fight with Divya is getting intense every day. On the other hand, Shamita too is very annoyed with his aggressive behaviour.

      In the live feed, Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal again got into a heated argument over tea. In the kitchen area, Divya tells Pratik that she got popular by meeting him and Varun Sood. After hearing this, Pratik shouts at her and takes a dig at her boyfriend Varun as well.

      On the other hand, Shamita Shetty, who is currently sharing a strong bond with Divya Agarwal, tried to calm things down between Pratik and her. However, she also got angry at Pratik and asked her to talk properly. Later, the fight between Shamita and Pratik gets intense as the Zeher actress tells him that he is doing it all for the footage. The actress calls Pratik Sehajpal 'annoying'.

      Moreover, Nishant Bhat tried to calm them down, however, they didn't stop. After the huge fight, Divya and Shamita have started staying away from Pratik. He has now become a hot topic of discussion inside the house. Let us tell you, during the task, he had a massive fight with sanchalak Divya after being disqualified by her for breaking a key rule of the task.

      Pratik Sehajpal is currently sharing-friendly bond with Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan inside the house. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss OTT updates!

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 10:22 [IST]
