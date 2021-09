Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Responds On The Allegation Of Raqesh Bapat Being Her ‘Sidekick’

We’ve always loved Shamita’s and Raqesh’s connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house! It matured, well-behaved and the most adored connection in the house. During a recent episode, Shamita Shetty responded to an accusation that she treats her 'connection’ in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh Bapat, like a sidekick. Shamita and Raqesh have admitted to liking each other, but he said that they are 'just friends’ when pressed by a fan.

In a new promo video shared on Instagram, Shamita was asked why, if she feels bad when people call her 'bossy’ or 'dominating’, she uses her 'connection’ Raqesh Bapat like a 'jhamura (sidekick)’. Shamita said, “I think I'm somebody who puts my point across. Divya (Agarwal) and I didn't get along, and it was difficult for me to see my connection spend more time with her. When I don't trust someone, it gets difficult for me. Trust is a very, very big thing for me, and loyalty is a very, very big thing for me.”

She added, “But, coming to what you said, I would never want to suffocate anyone in a relationship.” Asked what their current 'relationship status’ is, Raqesh said with a laugh, “Just friends,” and Shamita agreed. Previously, she had told co-contestant Neha Bhasin that it is obvious that the two like each other. “He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it,” she said in Hindi.

Recently, Shamita's mother entered the house and seemed to give Raqesh her stamp of approval. She said that Raqesh is 'such a sweet man, he’s a gentleman'. Shamita and Raqesh appeared to have hit some sort of rough patch some time ago, and Shamita admitted to host Karan Johar that she is 'very confused’ about the situation and that maybe Raqesh 'wants out’.

