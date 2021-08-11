Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Reveals That Her Co-Contestant Nishant Bhatt Once Crossed The Line With Her

Shamita Shetty has been grabbing several eyeballs ever since she stepped inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The latest episode had seen her get into an ugly fight with Pratik Sehejpal over the kitchen duties. Not only this, but Shamita also went on to reveal that her co-contestant inside the house, choreographer Nishant Bhatt once crossed the line with her.

The latest episode saw Shamita Shetty reveal the same to Divya Agarwal with whom she has struck a close bond. The Zeher actress said did not reveal that particular incident but she said that she always maintained a certain distance from Nishant Bhatt after it took place. A leading publication quoted Shamita from the episode to reveal, "I don't want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn't like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don't want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him."

Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty could be seen locking horns with Pratik Sehejpal in the latest episode but Nishant Bhatt had gone on to support Pratik in the fight. This had led to both the ladies getting into a war of words with the choreographer too. It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns this heated fight brings in on the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier, before entering the show, Shamita Shetty had admitted that she was hesitant to participate in the show amidst the tough times that her family has been facing referring to her brother-in-law Raj Kundra's arrest for an alleged pornographic case. However, the Mohabbatein actress said that she went ahead with the show as she had already committed to it. Shamita was quoted as saying, "Waqt achcha ho, bura ho, jab hum saans lena nahi chhodte toh hum kaam kyun chhode? And honestly, Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (Whether in good times or bad times, when we don't stop breathing, so why should we stop working? And honestly, I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached)."