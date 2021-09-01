Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's Social Media Team Has The Cutest Wish For Her Connection Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat celebrates his birthday today (September 1). On this occasion, his connection and actress Shamita Shetty's social media team had an adorable birthday wish for him. The fans of the reality show would know that the two have been bonding a lot in the past few episodes and their infectious chemistry also got fans swooning over them.

Talking about the same, Shamita Shetty's Instagram team shared some beautiful pictures of the two together. The first picture has Shamita and Raqesh Bapat laughing over something. While the second picture has Raquesh planting a kiss on the Zeher actress' cheeks. The last picture also has the two embracing each other in a hug.

The post was captioned stating, "Happy Birthday @raqeshbapat." Raqesh Bapat's social media team also replied with thanks under the post. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are visibly coming closer with each passing day and fans have been shipping them as 'ShaRa.' In the recent nomination episode, Shamita also sacrificed her family letter to save the Tum Bin actor from nomination. Apart from that the two often act mushy and cute with each other in the latest episodes. Raqesh was witnessed to be openly flirting with the Cash actress.

Not only this but Shamita Shetty was also seen getting a little disappointed after Raqesh Bapat spoke to Divya Agarwal in one of the episodes. The host of Bigg Boss OTT and director Karan Johar had also made the two dance in Shamita's popular dance number 'Sharara Sharara.' Raqesh had also opened up about a low phase in his life after losing his father to Shamita.

In one of the latest episodes, Shamita Shetty demanded a kiss from Raqesh Bapat that had grabbed several eyeballs. Apart from that, in the 'Pamper Your Connection' week, the Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor had left no stone unturned to pamper Shamita with a foot massage, tattoo and some tasty food. Needless to say, the two have been leaving their fans gushing with the blossoming romance. Reportedly after having a small argument, the two will patch upon the occasion of the actor's birthday in the latest episode.