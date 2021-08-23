Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Gives A Heartwarming Message To Sister Shamita Shetty, Leaves Latter Emotional

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT will surely be an emotional one as all the contestants will be receiving special messages from their siblings with regards to the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In a new clip from the show that has gone viral, Shamita Shetty gets a heartfelt message from her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty. The message leaves Shamita teary-eyed.

Talking about the same, the clip shows Shilpa Shetty telling Shamita Shetty that they have a unique relationship with Big Brother and Bigg Boss that she still does not understand. The Hungama 2 actress went on to say that whenever a problem arises in their life, the sisters play the role of a brother in their lives. Shilpa then addresses Shamita as her 'brother' and asks her to be strong.

Shilpa Shetty further adds that if Shamita Shetty will stay strong, then she and their mother will be strong. The Life In A Metro actress assures Shamita that their mother is doing fine and that the family is missing her. The Mohabbatein actress could be seen getting consoled by presumably her connection from the show, actor Raqesh Bapat. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty has been emerging as one of the most popular contestants of the show. The Zeher actress had a huge and ugly fight with choreographer Nishant Bhatt in the recent episodes. Apart from that, she has also been locking horns with contestants Pratik Sehejpal and Akshara Singh. The actress' friendship with Divya Agarwal in the initial episodes also went into shambles and the two are currently at loggerheads with each other. Shamita can also be seen sharing an endearing equation with her connection Raqesh Bapat in the show. The Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor could also be seen flirting with her in the recent episodes.

In the launch of the show, Shamita Shetty had spoken about participating in the show amidst a crisis situation in her family. This was in reference to her brother-in-law Raj Kundra being arrested last month in an alleged pornographic case. The Cash actress had said, "But then so much happened that I definitely thought that maybe this is not the right time to go inside the Bigg Boss house but I had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it."