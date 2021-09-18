Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty Roots For Her Sister Shamita Shetty As The Latter Becomes A Finalist

The show Bigg Boss OTT will crown its season winner today (September 18). The contestants namely Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the finalists for the show. Amidst this, Shamita's sister and actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle to root for her sister to win the show.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her social media handle that showed all the high moments of her sister Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT. From Shamita's close bond with Raqesh Bapat, her friendship with Neha Bhasin to her mother visiting the house during the family week, the video shows it all. The Hungama 2 actress also had a beautiful message for her sister along with the same.

She captioned it stating, "My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I'm such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling. Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner" along with a red heart, rainbow and a Nazar emoji. Take a look at the tweet.

(1/2)



My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner🌈❤️🧿#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/S1C64UMvli — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 17, 2021

In a second tweet, Shilpa Shetty also urged all her fans to vote for Shamita Shetty and make her the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. One of the users commented on her tweet saying, "She's such a beautiful personality!! Love her the way she is- Raw emotions, little vulnerable but at the same time strong and fierce woman! Fire she has won our hearts for life!!! #ShamitaShetty for the win." While another netizen wrote, "#ShamitaShetty is OUR WINNER too. She made the BBOTT journey worth watching for me. She made bonds that will last a lifetime. Love Love Love and Only Love for her."

Shilpa Shetty had sent a video message for Shamita Shetty on the show during the Rakshabandhan week. Shamita has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the show and is one of the frontrunners for the trophy. Her relationship with Raqesh Bapat and rivalry with Divya Agarwal has been one of the main highlights of her journey.