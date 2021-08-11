Bigg Boss OTT: Sima Taparia Ranks Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh At No. 1; Duo Become First Boss Man-Boss Lady

Sima’s Rankings

She ranked Pratik-Akshara Singh at number one and reasoned that they are saaf (clear) and humble! Neha Bhasin-Millind Gaba, Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Moose-Nishat and Zeeshan-Urfi were ranked at the second to sixth places, respectively.

Pratik & Akshara Become The First Boss Man & Boss Lady

Apparently, Pratik and Akshara become the First Boss Man and Boss Lady (which apparently is equal to being captain) of Bigg Boss OTT house. As the contestants couldn't decided it on ‘aapsi sehmati' (mutual decision), the final decision was taken by Bigg Boss based on Sima's rankings.

Fans Who Liked The Ranking

While many fans were happy with the rankings given by Sima, a few of them wondered on what basis she chose them as number one. Take a look at a few tweets!

Aarnik Kapoor: 💯💯Frankly, I had many favourites in house but Pratik and Akshara are the best duo presently. Killa 😎😎.

@trp_1988: Best jodi Pratik and akshara.

Viewers Who Are Not Happy With The Rankings

@ItsMeMay98: I don't get what connection #SeemaTaparia saw between pratik and akshara because when she was cry it was #MilindGaba who consoled her #fake #planned #BiggBossOTT.

WabhiSabi: No 🚫 And it's unfair.

Priyanka Arora

"Yeh #SimaTaparia ko kyun bheja tha ghar ke andar....Connection advice dene ke liye😂😂..woh padd ke bhi nahi bol pa rahi thi🙈 Isse acha apne Aly ko bulate..usse ache Connection kaun banata hai 🤷♀️ Those who don't know...I'm talking about BB15💁♀️ Aajtak ka sabse boring BB 🥱🥱."

Sachin Kumar

"So #SeemaTaparia says @PratikOffcialFC and akshara are number one in #BiggBossOTT. He is number one but in being a complete jerk. One of the most irritating and annoying contestants of the bigg boss history, he calls himself god for God's sake."