Bigg Boss OTT: Sima Taparia To Enter As A Contestant, Malaika Arora All Set To Raise Temperature Of The House

Bigg Boss fans are jumping with excitement as the new season is all set to premiere tonight. The makers are upping the ante in terms of excitement by dropping certain hints of the possible contestants who are going to make an entry into the show.

The confirmed contestant list of Bigg Boss OTT already includes Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana and Milind Gaba.

Bigg Boss OTT Premiere And Episodes: How To Watch Karan Johar's Show Online

Now, the makers have revealed another contestant, who will be appearing on the show and it is none other than Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia. The Mumbai-based elite matchmaker’s picture has been shared on Voot’s Instagram handle with the following caption: “BREAKING NEWS from the #BiggBossOTT Curtain Raiser - #SimaTaparia is in the house! Kaunsi new level of OTT will she bring? Dekho kya hoga ghar mein live.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the makers have also revealed that Malaika Arora will be giving a sizzling performance on the stage to the song 'Param Sundari.’ The promo shared by the channel features the actress flaunting her desi side in a gorgeous silver saree.

Bigg Boss OTT House Is A 'Bohemian Rhapsody’ With Bunk Beds and Many Firsts

Voot captioned the video as follows: “Hamari param sundari aagayi hai Bigg Boss OTT ke stage par aag lagane. Over The Top ka level badhayega Bigg Boss OTT and hotness ka quotient badhayegi hamari Mala. We are excited for this sizzling performance, what about you? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot.” Take a look!

Interestingly, the showrunners have also introduced two dashing men in another promo and fans believe they closely resemble Arjun Bijlani and Karan Wahi. However, there is no confirmation by the makers if they both will be entering the house as this year’s contestants.