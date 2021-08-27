Bigg Boss OTT: Sofia Hayat Says ‘Karan Johar Is Worse Than Salman Khan’

Bigg Boss 7 fame Sofia Hayat recently expressed her disappointment over Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar's hosting skills. She slammed the Bollywood director for promoting nepotism and violence inside the house and called him the worst host than Salman Khan.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sofia Hayat said, "Karan is worse than Salman Khan! They are promoting violence and nepotism... if this show was on in the UK, they would take it off-air immediately because it incites violent behaviour and aggression. Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs. It's an old formula of Bigg Boss."

Sofia also said that Bigg Boss OTT makers and host Karan Johar are insulting Indian culture and laugh at people's misfortune. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant also said that she would never go on such a show again which encourages people to get angry and hurt people. Sofia Hayat said, "India is the land of spirituality, where there is religious dharma to not harm anyone. Karan and Bigg Boss are going against this dharma. They are insulting God's will of peace and love and they are promoting violence, nepotism, swearing, and disrespect of humanity."

Bigg Boss OTT Evicted Contestant Karan Nath Calls Nishant Bhat 'Shakuni Mama'

She also feels that such content could affect children's upbringing in India. They could get aggressive and violent after watching such shows. Talking about Karan Johar, he is facing a lot of hate on social media for being biased towards Shamita Shetty and slamming contestants like Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh and many other. Many netizens feel that he doesn't take a stand for the right things and creates a ruckus amongst the housemates.

Hina Khan Calls Her Mother 'An Embodiment Of Sheer Strength'; Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon & Others React

Coming back to Sofia Hayat, she was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and caught everyone's attention for her controversial fight with Armaan Kohli inside the house. She is quite active on social media and grabs everyone's attention with her posts on spirituality.