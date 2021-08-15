Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar Highlights: Urfi Javed Gets Eliminated; Shehnaaz & Sidharth Enter The House

Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar episode begins with Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal getting into an argument due to Moose. Soon, Bigg Boss gives a chance to the nominated contestants to save themselves by entertaining the audience and with their votes. Nishant, Moose, Raqesh, Shamita and Urfi try their best by performing for the audience. Eventually, Nishant and Moose are saved from the nominations by receiving over 59 per cent of votes from the audience for their entertainment task.

Later, we witness the contestants deck up for their first Sunday ka Vaar with none other than host Karan Johar. The contestants spent more than 4 hours to look their best. Karan is seen grilling the contestants whilst quizzing them about their first week in the BB house.

He starts his grilling session by reprimanding Divya Agarwal for always talking about her previous reality shows and bragging without any reason. KJo then asks housemates about their views on Pratik. Later, we see Shamita Shetty talking about Divya Agarwal. The actress feels that the latter is insecure of her and even calls her selfish and irritating. Meanwhile, Karan also quizzes Neha Bhasin about her low patience level with Moose. Neha replies by stating that Moose never talks but directly attacks her.

Later, he speaks with the nominated contestants as one will bid goodbye to Bigg Boss OTT. Karan reveals that Urfi Javed has been eliminated from the show and we see housemates giving her an emotional farewell.

This is followed by Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT. The duo makes a grand entry in their signature style and performs on the 'Suraj Hua Maddham’ song. We then get to see the audience’s favourite Jodi grooving with host and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Says 'Yahan S*x Ho Chuka Hai’; Her Statement Leaves Pratik Sehajpal Stunned; Watch

When Karan questions them about the weird rumours surrounding 'SidNaaz’, Sidharth confesses that it gets quite funny to see people writing they are seeing each other or they are in a live-in relationship. He also added that he was laughing when he heard the rumour about their alleged break-up. The actor then puts all speculation to rest whilst clarifying to Karan that he and Shehnaaz are in a 'friendly relationship'.

Shehnaaz Gill On Visiting Bigg Boss OTT With Sidharth: I'm Over The Top Excited To Be A Part Of My Fav Show

The director then tells them to audition for him and we see the duo recreating the famous romantic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sidharth and Shehnaaz even enter the glasshouse and are seen interacting with the contestants. They also conduct an interesting task with the members of the OTT house.